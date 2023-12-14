Brazilian Singer Pedro Henrique Dead at 30 After Collapsing On Stage During Concert

Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique has tragically passed away after collapsing on stage in the middle of a show.

The 30-year-old singer was performing the song “Vai Ser Tão Lindo” at a religious event on Wednesday (December 13) in Brazil when the incident took place.

Videos show Pedro falling backward and hitting the ground as people rushed to his side to help him up.

Pedro was rushed to the hospital, but they weren’t able to save him. His record label announced that he was pronounced dead from a massive heart attack.

The statement, translated from Portuguese, read, “There are very difficult situations in life for which we have no explanation. We just need to understand that God’s will prevails! Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to all. An only son. A present husband and a super dedicated father. The Christian music sector is in mourning. The Todah Music family is in mourning. Heaven in chorus welcomes an illustrious son: Pedro Henrique! So long, dear brother! So long! May the Holy Spirit comfort everyone.”

Pedro is survived by his wife and their two-month-old daughter. We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to all of his loved ones during this difficult time.

