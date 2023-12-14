Camila Cabello & Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Camila Cabello and Drake have some fans wondering if they might be a new couple after they were spotted enjoying quality time together in Turks and Caicos.

If you missed it, footage emerged of the 26-year-old “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker and 37-year-ole rapper hanging out together earlier this week. They were seen on a boat and also riding the waves on jet skis.

As the photos circulated, romance rumors have picked up steam. Now, a source who saw the pair together during their trip is spilling on what they witnessed.

A source told ET that they encountered Camila and Drake on Noah’s Ark, a floating bar.

“They looked cozy together and seemed like they were having a great time. They were enjoying each other’s company and were unbothered by the attention they were getting,” they recalled.

Was there anything there to feed into the whispers about a relationship?

“They weren’t showing any outward PDA, but there were lots of smiles and laughter between both of them,” the source continued, adding, “Drake looked like he was relaxed and happy and Noah’s Ark is one of his favorite spots.”

This would be Camila‘s first relationship since she and Shawn Mendes called things off again after rekindling their romance in the summer. She was incorrectly linked to another musician after she and Shawn split.