Charlie Hunnam Reveals the Superhero Role He Was Offered by DC & Why He Turned it Down

Charlie Hunnam is no stranger to action films, but he hasn’t played a superhero yet. It turns out that he did have the opportunity to bring a classic character to life, though.

The 43-year-old Rebel Moon actor recently revealed that he was offered a chance to play a hero in the DC universe. However, he opted out for a couple of reasons.

Charlie confirmed to ComicBook that he was approached with the opportunity to play Green Arrow, a character who was brought to life by Stephen Amell in the TV show Arrow. It is unclear if he was offered a movie role or where he would have fit into the franchise.

“Honestly, I don’t remember who,” he recalled about the offer. “It was some people in suits, brought the idea to me and thought it would be terribly exciting for me to play Green Arrow and I did not share their enthusiasm.”

Why not?

“I don’t know who Green Arrow is so I don’t want to offend anyone,” he said, adding, “I looked at one picture and I was like, ‘I’m not sure green’s my color and I’m pretty sure spandex isn’t my material.’ Beyond that, I was like, one image, ‘Thanks, not interested.’”

