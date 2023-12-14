Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

Taylor Swift turned 34 on Wednesday (December 13), and she marked the occasion with a star-studded party!

The pop titan is renowned for keeping a tight crew of friends by her side, and so many of them came out with her to celebrate her special day.

We saw some of them outside the venues they visited in New York City, but Taylor gave us an even better idea about who was there when she took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos.

“Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday,” she gushed in the accompanying caption.

Who celebrated with her? We pulled that info together and broke down everyone we could identify in the pics.

Scroll through the slideshow to see all the friends who joined Taylor Swift’s birthday celebration…