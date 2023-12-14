Matt Bomer Kisses Drew Barrymore After She Jokes She's Only Attracted to Gay Men

Matt Bomer and Drew Barrymore locked lips during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show this week!

The 46-year-old actor and his Fellow Travelers co-star Jonathan Bailey were on the show to talk about their Showtime series.

During their interview, Drew gushed over how hot Matt was and mentioned that she seems to only be attracted to gay men.

“Matt, you’re so hot. I can’t believe I’m actually sitting next to you. In fact, by the way, I don’t know what’s wrong with me,” Drew said. “I never meet a straight man I’m attracted to. I only am attracted to gay men. What is wrong with me? It’s like I’m barking up the wrong tree!”

“You have good taste,” Matt replied. “Well, We love you. We love you. I love you enough for all of us.”

Drew then brought up that she and Matt have actually kissed the same guy – Andrew Rannells!

“I think we should round it out. Yes, the great Andrew Rannells, and we have to close the circle.”

Drew then leaned in as Matt reached his hands toward her head, and they shared a kiss!

After the kiss, Drew said, “This is the only action I get! It’s like, well, I’ll just be in my single celibate phase and just keep on fantasizing, and come to work where I get like the best life I’ve ever lived.”

This week, Jonathan also joined Matt at the LA premiere of his new movie Maestro!

