Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Ex Pardi Fontaine for Denying Cheating & 'Bashing' Her: 'It Seems Very Strategic'

Megan Thee Stallion is dragging her ex Pardi Fontaine.

The 28-year-old rapper called him out for continuing to deny the cheating allegations and talking about her during recent media appearances on shows like The Breakfast Club and Angela Yee’s Lip Service.

On Breakfast Club, Pardi said of a line her song “Cobra,” “Y’all know me, y’all know me for a long time. I’ve never been a bad person. Never been painted in any type of way, never in the media at all. One, it hurt me personally, and two, it tarnished my image. It tarnished who I was as a person.”

Megan raps in “Cobra,” “Pulled up, caught him cheatin’ / Gettin’ his dick sucked in the same spot I’m sleeping.”

In her response, Megan slammed him for still talking about her when she hasn’t talked about him, and him continuing to deny he cheated.

“It seems like every time I take a step forward to heal and do something different, motherf—ers be like no come back. Get your ass back to this negativity. Come back this way, you’re not supposed to be smiling right now,” Megan said during an Instagram Live.

“If this man is saying, ‘I didn’t cheat on her. I didn’t do that’ — well then why the f— is you responding to me?” the rapper continued. “Do you know how many n—s y’all claim I done f—ed with? Why are you answering? Why are you trying to make that shoe fit? Was it you getting your dick sucked in the same spot I was sleeping? If you said it wasn’t you, why the hell is you dissing me? Like what the f— is going on? Why are you talking to me? If you said I wasn’t talking to you. I wasn’t talking to you. You just wanted to f—ing find a reason to bash me. It seems very strategic.”

