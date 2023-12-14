Sabrina Carpenter Discusses Her Goals for 2024, & 1 Involves a 'High Cliff'

Sabrina Carpenter has some unexpected goals for 2024!

On December 8, the 24-year-old “Feather” singer performed at Z100′s Jingle Ball in New York City.

During an interview backstage, she was asked about her 2024 “vision board,” and she had a pretty funny answer involving a “high cliff.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“I want to take the longest nap I’ve ever taken, like maybe longer than four hours, and see how that goes,” Sabrina shared. Then, she added, “I really wanna jump off of a high cliff into water ’cause I’ve never done that.”

“Like in a safe lagoon,” the former Disney star clarified. “I’m actually just being so genuine…I’ve just never dove off of a cliff or been in one of the caves underneath!”

When the interviewer seemed confused, she backtracked. “I know you weren’t expecting this answer,” Sabrina said. She joked, “I’m sorry. I want to run a marathon, and I want to be in the Olympics.”

Sabrina recently shut down a fan who tried to sing her song “Skin” to her.