Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

YouTuber Brooke Schofield Responds to Headlines About Matt Rife Cheating On Her, Clears the Air

Camila Cabello & Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 6:54 pm

Timothee Chalamet Addresses His Scrapped 'Barbie' Cameo, Talks Possible Character He Would've Played

Timothee Chalamet Addresses His Scrapped 'Barbie' Cameo, Talks Possible Character He Would've Played

Timothee Chalamet is all smiles on the red carpet for the Canadian premiere of Wonka!

The 27-year-old actor posed for photos while attending the fan screening of his new movie musical on Wednesday (December 13) at Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale in Toronto, Canada.

That same day, Timothee‘s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon aired and he was asked about his scrapped cameo from Barbie.

Timothee and Saoirse Ronan both starred in Greta Gerwig‘s two previous movies, Lady Bird and Little Women, and were expected to make cameos in her film Barbie, but they sadly did not.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I don’t know what the cameo would have been,” Timothee said during the interview. “I think it would have been one of the rejected Kens. Not Allan. Maybe there was a reject French one along the way.”

Greta previously told CinemaBlend, “It was always going to be a smaller thing because [Saoirse] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn’t do it, and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.”

Watch the interview below!

FYI: Timothee is wearing a Prada look with a Cartier necklace.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Timothee Chalamet

Getty Images