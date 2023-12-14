Trevor Noah Announces He Will Host the Grammy Awards 2024 & Reacts to the News

Trevor Noah has a very exciting announcement!

During a Wednesday (December 13) episode of his podcast What Now? With Trevor, the 39-year-old comedian revealed that he will be hosting the 2024 Grammys.

He previously hosted the the 63rd, 64th and 65th Grammys, so he’s somewhat of an expert at this point.

Trevor reacted to the news during the episode.

“I’m excited about that,” he shared on his podcast. “It’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then just experience and comment on it in person while it is happening.”

The 2024 Grammys will air on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ on February 4.

Taylor Swift, SZA, and Olivia Rodrigo are among the most nominated musicians this year.

At the 2023 Grammys, Taylor had a hilarious response when Trevor asked if she could get her fans to lower the price of eggs.