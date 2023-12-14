Top Stories
IMDb Reveals the 15 Most Popular Celebrities of 2023 &amp; the Number 1 Star Is an Internet Favorite

IMDb Reveals the 15 Most Popular Celebrities of 2023 & the Number 1 Star Is an Internet Favorite

Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Confirmed

Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Confirmed

Olivia Rodrigo &amp; Louis Partridge Confirm Dating Rumors With Passionate PDA

Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Partridge Confirm Dating Rumors With Passionate PDA

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady and More Stars Attend Fontainebleau Resort Grand Opening - See the Guestlist!

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady and More Stars Attend Fontainebleau Resort Grand Opening - See the Guestlist!

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 4:41 pm

Is Justin Herbert Single? Meet His Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti!

Is Justin Herbert Single? Meet His Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti!

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is a name you’ll be hearing quite a bit on Sunday Night Football this evening.

The 25-year-old professional athlete is one of the biggest names in football in 2023, and people want to know everything about him. That includes information about his life away from the football field.

One question you might find yourself asking is if Justin Herbert is single. The answer is a little more complicated than you’d think, but he’s rumored to be dating sports reporter Taylor Bisciotti.

We pulled together everything you’ll want to know about her and their romance rumors.

Read more about Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti…

Justin and Taylor have been romantically linked since 2021 according to The U.S. Sun, but they have not confirmed that they are an item. They also have not attended any recent events together.

Aside from the fact that they have been seen hanging out, Taylor and Justin do have some things in common. For starters: football.

Taylor, 32, is a reporter and sports commentator for NFL Network. She’s from Atlanta, Georgia and attended the University of Georgia before getting settled in sports reporting.

On her website, she opened up about growing up with a love of football and sports instilled in her from a young age. She grew up “the only girl of five boys between her brothers and cousins,” and they are part of what led to her passion for athletics.

Justin also has two brothers, both of whom played football!

She has amassed a following of more than 130K on Instagram, where she posts about work, workouts and some personal information.

Are Taylor and Justin dating? Only time will tell, but we’ll let you know for sure as soon as they comment on it.

In the meantime, you might want to know more about another top-paid NFL star Daniel Jones and his love life!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dating History, Football, Justin Herbert, nfl, Taylor Bisciotti

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images