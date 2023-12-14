Top Stories
IMDb Reveals the 15 Most Popular Celebrities of 2023 &amp; the Number 1 Star Is an Internet Favorite

IMDb Reveals the 15 Most Popular Celebrities of 2023 & the Number 1 Star Is an Internet Favorite

Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Confirmed

Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Confirmed

Olivia Rodrigo &amp; Louis Partridge Confirm Dating Rumors With Passionate PDA

Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Partridge Confirm Dating Rumors With Passionate PDA

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady and More Stars Attend Fontainebleau Resort Grand Opening - See the Guestlist!

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady and More Stars Attend Fontainebleau Resort Grand Opening - See the Guestlist!

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 3:09 pm

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Cast Shakeup: 1 Star Seemingly Exits, 11 Presumably Returning

Continue Here »

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Cast Shakeup: 1 Star Seemingly Exits, 11 Presumably Returning

Yellowstone‘s final episodes, season five part two, are set to debut in November 2024 and we’re learning more and more about what’s to come.

With the news that season five will be the show’s last, Paramount Network also revealed that there will be two more Yellowstone spinoffs for fans to enjoy: 2024 and 1944.

We’ve gathered the list of actors expected to return for the final Yellowstone episodes, and who might not be back.

Keep reading to find out more…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Paramount
Posted to: EG, Extended, Kevin Costner, Slideshow, Yellowstone

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images