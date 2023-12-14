'Yellowstone' Season 5 Cast Shakeup: 1 Star Seemingly Exits, 11 Presumably Returning

Yellowstone‘s final episodes, season five part two, are set to debut in November 2024 and we’re learning more and more about what’s to come.

With the news that season five will be the show’s last, Paramount Network also revealed that there will be two more Yellowstone spinoffs for fans to enjoy: 2024 and 1944.

We’ve gathered the list of actors expected to return for the final Yellowstone episodes, and who might not be back.

Keep reading to find out more…