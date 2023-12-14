YouTuber Brooke Schofield Responds to Headlines About Matt Rife Cheating On Her, Clears the Air

Brooke Schofield is correcting the narrative about her and Matt Rife.

During a recent episode of Cancelled with Tana Mongeau, Brooke revealed that they had a thing going for a while. She reflected on the end of their fling, leading to stories about him cheating on her and then blocking her number.

However, the stories don’t exactly line up with Brooke‘s story, and now she is clearing the air.

Page Six reported on the podcast, writing that Brooke accused Matt of cheating with “20 women.” Their story noted that she also said he blocked her so her messages to him went unanswered.

The story evolved, with an account on X (formerly Twitter) writing that Brooke said Matt “cheated on [her] with 20 women before blocking [her].”

Only, she didn’t say that.

“You cannot put it in quotes if it is literally not a quote,” Brooke wrote in response to the incorrect quote.

She then turned her focus to the Page Six story, writing, “No it’s the way i absolutely never said that at all whatsoever.”

“You should not be allowed to publish an article about a podcast you didn’t listen to,” she added in a separate message.

When someone pointed out that she was “a character in a play” online, she replied, “I hate this game.”

What did she actually say? BuzzFeed noted that Brooke clearly said she didn’t even consider Matt an ex.

“I wouldn’t say he was my ex or anything because it wasn’t like this serious relationship, but it wasn’t just hooking up with him — I really liked him,” she shared about their time together.

She did say that she had reached out to Matt, but it was the week before the podcast was filmed long after their fling ended.

Matt does not appear to have responded to the viral headlines. We’ll let you know if he does.

