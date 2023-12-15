Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

Sutton Foster's Latest Instagram Post Seemingly Debunks Those Hugh Jackman Rumors

Sutton Foster's Latest Instagram Post Seemingly Debunks Those Hugh Jackman Rumors

Camila Cabello &amp; Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Camila Cabello & Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Fri, 15 December 2023 at 2:56 am

14 Guest Judges Revealed for 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16 - See the Full List of Celeb Guests!

Continue Here »

14 Guest Judges Revealed for 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16 - See the Full List of Celeb Guests!

RuPaul’s Drag Race is returning for season 16 and the guest judges have just been revealed!

The MTV reality competition series will feature resident judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews, Carson Kressley and Ts Madison, along with a new guest judge joining the panel each week.

This season will see 14 new drag queens competing or the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a $200,000 cash prize. Meet the queens here!

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 will return to 90-minute episodes and will premiere on Friday, January 5th at 8pm ET/PT on MTV!

Keep reading to meet the 14 celebrity guest judges, including some returning celebs…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube, Getty
Posted to: Casting, EG, evergreen, MTV, RuPaul's Drag Race, Slideshow, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images