14 Guest Judges Revealed for 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16 - See the Full List of Celeb Guests!

RuPaul’s Drag Race is returning for season 16 and the guest judges have just been revealed!

The MTV reality competition series will feature resident judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews, Carson Kressley and Ts Madison, along with a new guest judge joining the panel each week.

This season will see 14 new drag queens competing or the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a $200,000 cash prize. Meet the queens here!

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 will return to 90-minute episodes and will premiere on Friday, January 5th at 8pm ET/PT on MTV!

Keep reading to meet the 14 celebrity guest judges, including some returning celebs…