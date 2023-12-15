Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere & She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

It looks like Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are still friends, despite their breakup years ago!

The 40-year-old Tick Tick Boom actor didn’t walk the red carpet, but he was in the audience for Emma‘s big UK premiere of her film Poor Things on Thursday night (December 14) in London, England.

A video that is going viral online shows Emma gesturing toward the crowd, seemingly pointing out Andrew in the audience. As she walked up the stairs to her seat in the theater, she waved at him and blew some kisses in his direction. At least that’s what everyone thinks was happening!

Emma and Andrew dated for several years after meeting on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man movie. They split in late 2015 and she soon after met her now-husband Dave McCary.

You can watch the videos below thanks to @thomasduke98 on Twitter and @steppingthroughfilm on Instagram.

