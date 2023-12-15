Comedian Kenny DeForest Dead at 37 After Tragic Bicycle Accident

Kenny DeForest has tragically died at the age of 37.

The stand-up comedian had appeared on shows like The Late Show with James Corden and Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Kenny passed away this week after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Brooklyn. He passed away on Wednesday (December 13) at Kings County Hospital, five days after the accident.

“Kenny underwent neurological surgery to remove a piece of his skull and relieve pressure from a brain bleed at Kings County Hospital,” a GoFundMe page read.

The page read, “Kenny DeForest is and was a truly positive influence on all the lives he touched. Kenny died on Wednesday December 13th at Kings County Hospital surrounded by his parents, family, and friends. Kenny’s final moments included some of his favorite songs, stories of his childhood, and memories of his extensive positivity and joy for life. Kenny’s impactful life will continue on through the gift of organ donation. Even in death he will continue to make meaningful improvements in the lives of others.”

The fundraiser sought to raise $150,000 to cover the extensive medical bill for Kenny’s care in his final days. Over $178,000 has been raised.

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Kenny‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

