Doja Cat Corrects the Narrative About Her Relationship With Her Fans

Doja Cat is clearing up the nasty rumor that she hates her fans.

The 28-year-old “Paint the Town Red” hitmaker was unfollowed by roughly 180,000 fans back in July after she was critical of them for labeling themselves “kittenz.” Some fan accounts dedicated to her even shut down at the time.

In another exchange, Doja opted out of saying that she loved her fans, prompting the theory that she hated them. During a recent interview, she very clearly addressed the situation.

Read more about Doja Cat’s response…

“One thing that I do want to set straight is that you’ll never see a direct quote of me saying, ‘I hate my fans.’ Not once,” Doja said during an interview with Apple Music. “But it’s a really big misquoted thing where everybody is saying, she hates her fans.”

She stressed that she doesn’t even dislike her fans.

“I never said that, but I do like to play with that as a meme. It’s definitely something, and I know that people who get it, get it, and I’m fine with that,” she continued, adding, “I don’t need to have to explain my sense of humor or explain comedy to anyone.”

If you missed it, Doja recently issued her fans a heartfelt apology after a performance.

Press play on Doja Cat’s interview below…