Jacob Elordi Hitches a Ride With Zachary Quinto in 'He Went That Way' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for He Went That Way is here!

Directed by Jeff Darling, the film stars Jacob Elordi, Zachary Quinto, and Patrick J. Adams.

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis: “Set in 1964, He Went That Way is a taut thriller based on a true crime story that puts a wicked spin on the buddy road trip film. The film follows 19-year-old serial killer Bobby (Elordi) as he is picked up by a celebrity animal handler, Jim (Quinto), on a desolate stretch of Route 66 with priceless cargo in tow: Jim’s chimpanzee, Spanky, an American TV darling. As stress between Bobby and Jim rises and their fiery personalities combust, the road only becomes more treacherous the farther they go.”

The first look at He Went That Way was released on Thursday (December 14).

In the two-minute-long trailer, Jacob and Zachary‘s characters drive across a deserted landscape and spend time with an adorable chimpanzee!

He Went That Way opens in select theaters on January 5, 2024.

Watch the full trailer for He Went That Way here…