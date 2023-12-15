James Gunn Criticizes Superhero Movies for 'Cameo Porn'

James Gunn is speaking out against unnecessary cameos in superhero movies.

Surprise character appearances have become a common point of discussion in recent years, as titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness utilized cameos to generate fan fervor.

On the DC side, The Flash was hyped for its multitude of character cameos, though that didn’t stop the film from flopping at the box office.

James, the director of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and the co-head of the DC Universe took to social media to discuss the importance of a consistent narrative in the superhero genre.

“One of the problems with DCEU content in the past was there was no real consistency within the universe itself,” he wrote on Threads. “This never meant – & I never said, as this is how we always envisioned it – all animated & video game content would be in the DCU. I did (& still) say MOST tv & film will be in the DCU with the occasional Elseworld tale (like Matt’s The Batman), but it will have to be exceptional.”

The filmmaker voiced his support for cameos only if they suit the project.

“That’s fine if it doesn’t disrupt the story,” James wrote. “It’s the plot contrivances that develop from a cameo, not the cameo itself.”

He continued, “I call that ‘Cameo Porn’ and it has been one of the worst elements of recent superhero films. If a character is in film, they have to have a reason to be there story-wise.”

