Matthew Perry's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere & She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Prince Harry Speaks Out After Winning Phone-Hacking Trial Against Mirror Group Newspapers

Bradley Cooper Explains Why There Are 'No Chairs' on Set When He Directs

Fri, 15 December 2023 at 5:11 pm

Kendall Jenner Hangs With Shaun White While Attending FWRD Pop-Up Shop

Fri, 15 December 2023 at 5:11 pm

Kendall Jenner celebrated the launch of her FWRD pop-up shop in Aspen, Colorado with Shaun White on Thursday (December 14).

The 28-year-old model is the creative director of the luxury fashion brand, which will sell items from multiple collections in the 3,000 square foot store.

She was dressed to impress in a daring black look at the event. Kendall‘s outfit featured a black wrap coat that cinched her waist and matching black pants. She wore her hair down in loose waves and finished off the outfit with black heels.

While at the party, she posed for pics with the Olympic snowboarder, who wore a black puffer jacket over a cardigan.

If you missed it, Kendall made her debut on Forbes 30 Under 30 list! In a new interview accompanying the revelation, she opened up about momager Kris Jenner and shared some advice for her younger self.

Kendall‘s FWRD pop-up shop is located at 410 E. Hyman Ave and will be open until March 17, 2024. It is open from 10-7pm Monday through Sunday.

