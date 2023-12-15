Margot Robbie Reveals Her Big 'Barbie' Regret, Which Involves Ryan Gosling & Is Very Relatable

Margot Robbie‘s Barbie is the biggest movie of the year and broke so many records. However, there was one thing that she did not get to “check off” her list with the blockbuster.

During an interview earlier this year, she revealed one regret about it: She doesn’t kiss co-star Ryan Gosling.

If you were unaware, Ryan plays the Ken who is romantically involved with Margot‘s Barbie. However, their romance never truly takes off and exists more in theory than actuality. That means that, despite attempts on Ken’s part, they never kiss.

Margot had some thoughts about that.

“That didn’t feel like a win for me,” Margot told People when asked if she was glad to have avoided sharing a kiss with her co-star. “All of my girlfriends were like, ‘Well you did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!’”

Margot continued, joking that she can’t “check that one off [my list].”

If you forgot, this isn’t the first time that Margot has opened up about kissing her co-stars. Last year, she revealed that she managed to sneak an unscripted kiss with an A-lister into a blockbuster.

