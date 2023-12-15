Mayim Bialik Announces She's No Longer Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2023 at 7:39 pm

Mayim Bialik will no longer host Jeopardy!.

The 48-year-old actress took over for longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek in 2021 following his death a year earlier. Mayim had been sharing hosting duties with Ken Jennings during season 40 before stepping away due to the actors strike.

Mayim took to Instagram on Friday (December 15) to announce her departure from the popular game show.

In her post, she wrote: “As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images