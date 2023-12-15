Melissa Joan Hart Reacts to Going Viral for Playing Grandmother in New Lifetime Role at Age 47

Melissa Joan Hart is addressing all of the talk about her latest role.

Back in October, Lifetime release the movie Would You Kill For Me: The Mary Bailey Story in which the 47-year-old Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress plays Ella, the grandmother of Mary (Presley Allard) and mother of Veronica (Olivia Scriven). The character of Mary is said to be only 11, while the character Veronica was 16 when she gave birth to her daughter.

Now months after it was released, the movie is going viral with fans freaking out that Melissa played a grandmother.

“There is no way Melissa Joan Hart is old enough to play anybody’s grandmother on television, let alone children who can form full sentences, and are two lessons away from passing a driver’s license test. Pls,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “I know there’s a lot happening the world but I just can’t move past Melissa Joan Hart being cast as the GRANDMOTHER in a Lifetime movie, this cannot be, we aren’t ready for it, please dont make us do this.”

On Friday (December 15), Melissa took to Instagram to react to all of the comments.

“Let me explain….While I’m proud of my performance in my most recent movie Would You Kill For Me, I couldn’t be more flattered that people don’t think of me as a grandmother (no matter how possible it is at the age of 47),” Melissa wrote.

“It’s also refreshing to go viral for my work and not something controversial. I guess now Clarissa can Explain AARP or play the Middle-Aged Witch,” Melissa jokingly added.

