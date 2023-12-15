Nicki Minaj Reacts to Kanye West's Request to Release 'New Body' Collaboration

Nicki Minaj is shutting down Kanye West‘s request.

On Thursday night (December 14), the 46-year-old “Flashing Lights” rapper took to Twitter to share a screenshot of his text to the 41-year-old “Super Bass” rapper asking her for permission to feature a collab on his new album.

“Hi it’s ye. May I call you about clearing ‘New Body’ on the new album,” Kanye wrote in his text to Nicki.

During an Instagram Live later that night, Nicki shot down Kanye‘s request.

“Chile, that train has left the station,” Nicki said. “OK? No disrespect in any way.”

Nicki then noted that she “just put out a brand-new album” last week – Pink Friday 2 – adding that she has no interest in releasing the “New Body” collab, which leaked online in 2019.

“Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys,” Nicki said.

