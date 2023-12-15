Nicki Minaj Reveals She'd Return to 'American Idol' as a Judge on One Condition

Nicki Minaj is speaking on a potential return to American Idol!

The 41-year-old rapper was a judge on season 12 of the singing competition. She appeared alongside Mariah Carey, Keith Urban, and Randy Jackson.

Nicki‘s time on American Idol was notably rocky, as the “Anaconda” songstress had a tense relationship with Mariah.

Keep reading to find out what Nicki said about returning to the show…

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Nicki revealed that she’d only return to American Idol on one condition.

The subject was raised when Andy asked her, “How much money would it take for you to be a judge on American Idol again?”

After weighing her response for a few moments, Nicki said, “Well, uh… $30 [million]. Yeah.”

The hip-hop star has made her terms known!

