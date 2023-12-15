Prince Harry Speaks Out After Winning Phone-Hacking Trial Against Mirror Group Newspapers

Prince Harry has won his phone hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers.

On Friday morning (December 15), the presiding judge, Justice Fancourt, handed down the ruling in High Court in London stating that 15 of the 33 articles at the center of the 39-year-old Duke of Sussex’s claim published by Mirror Group Newspapers “were the product of phone hacking of his mobile phone or the mobile phones of his associates, or the product of other unlawful information-gathering.”

Prince Harry was awarded over £140,000 ($180,000).

After the ruling was made, Prince Harry released a statement.

Outside of court, Prince Harry‘s lawyer read a statement on his behalf, called the victory “vindicating and affirming.”

“Today is a great day for truth as well as accountability,” Prince Harry said, via People.

“I’ve been told that slaying dragons will get you burned,” Prince Harry continued. “But in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press – it’s a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues.”

According to his lawyer, Prince Harry was not in court for the ruling “due to the short notice which was given of this hearing.” He is believed to have watched via a video feed.

Following the ruling, a spokesperson for Mirror Group Newspapers said in a statement, “We welcome today’s judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago.”

“Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation,” the statement continued.

Prince Harry first filed a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers in 2019, alleging unlawful collection of private information by way of phone-hacking, deception and use of private investigators, among others. Mirror Group Newspapers denied the allegations.

In June, Prince Harry made history as the first prominent member of the British royal family to give evidence in court in 130 years when he took the stand in the lawsuit.