Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

YouTuber Brooke Schofield Responds to Headlines About Matt Rife Cheating On Her, Clears the Air

YouTuber Brooke Schofield Responds to Headlines About Matt Rife Cheating On Her, Clears the Air

Camila Cabello &amp; Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Camila Cabello & Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Fri, 15 December 2023 at 12:05 am

Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Spotted in Rare New Photos from L.A. Dinner Date

Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Spotted in Rare New Photos from L.A. Dinner Date

We don’t see Ryan Seacrest with his girlfriend that often, but we have some new photos of them together in public!

The 48-year-old American Idol host was seen leaving dinner with Aubrey, 27, on Wednesday night (December 13) in Los Angeles.

The couple grabbed a meal at sushi restaurant Sushi Park, which is known to be one of the favorite spots of the stars.

We last posted photos of the couple together back in May.

Ryan will be heading to New York City soon to get ready to prepare for his hosting gig on the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special, which he has been part of for over a decade. Check out his lineup of co-hosts!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige out for dinner…

Just Jared on Facebook
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 01
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 02
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 03
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 04
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 05
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 06
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 07
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 08
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 09
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 10
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 11
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 12
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 13
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 14
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 15
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 16
ryan seacrest girlfriend aubrey paige in rare photos 17

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Aubrey Paige, Ryan Seacrest

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images