Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Spotted in Rare New Photos from L.A. Dinner Date

We don’t see Ryan Seacrest with his girlfriend that often, but we have some new photos of them together in public!

The 48-year-old American Idol host was seen leaving dinner with Aubrey, 27, on Wednesday night (December 13) in Los Angeles.

The couple grabbed a meal at sushi restaurant Sushi Park, which is known to be one of the favorite spots of the stars.

We last posted photos of the couple together back in May.

Ryan will be heading to New York City soon to get ready to prepare for his hosting gig on the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special, which he has been part of for over a decade. Check out his lineup of co-hosts!

