Sophia Culpo Is Dating Comedian Michael Stevens After Split from Braxton Berrios

Sophia Culpo has debuted her new relationship after splitting from football player Braxton Berrios earlier this year.

The 27-year-old model and media personality is now dating comedian Michael Stevens and she has shared some cute photos and videos with him already.

Sophia shared an Instagram Reel full of cute videos on Michael‘s birthday on November 22. He did the same for her birthday on November 14.

Keep reading to find out more…

Sophia wrote, “You just make everything better. Kind, thoughtful, FUNNY, and so very sweet. Happy birthday to the best, and according to my mom, “most handsome” surprise of 2023 🎂✨🤍.”

Michael wrote, “Strength. Beauty. Intuition. Kindness. Grace. My favorite surprise of 2023. Happy birthday Sophia!” She replied, “My whole heart🥺 I didn’t even know you knew what a reel was- this is the sweetest. No one id rather welcome 27 with 💕.”

Braxton also has a new relationship.

Keep scrolling to see some of their cute videos together…