Top Stories
Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere &amp; She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere & She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Prince Harry Speaks Out After Winning Phone-Hacking Trial Against Mirror Group Newspapers

Prince Harry Speaks Out After Winning Phone-Hacking Trial Against Mirror Group Newspapers

Bradley Cooper Explains Why There Are 'No Chairs' on Set When He Directs

Bradley Cooper Explains Why There Are 'No Chairs' on Set When He Directs

Sutton Foster's Latest Instagram Post Seemingly Debunks Those Hugh Jackman Rumors

Sutton Foster's Latest Instagram Post Seemingly Debunks Those Hugh Jackman Rumors

Fri, 15 December 2023 at 3:53 pm

The 10 Fastest Movies to Hit the Billion Dollar Mark (& What Sets 'Barbie' Apart From the Rest of the List!)

Continue Here »

The 10 Fastest Movies to Hit the Billion Dollar Mark (& What Sets 'Barbie' Apart From the Rest of the List!)

Barbie is the latest movie to pull off a very impressive feat – netting $1 billion at the global box office – and it is one of the fasted movies to hit the goal.

It only took Greta Gerwig‘s movie 17 days to hit that awe-inspiring number. How does it measure up to the competition?

We were curious how that run compared to previous blockbusters that managed to gross $1 billion and did some digging. While one film managed to hit the landmark revenue in less than a week, Barbie is the only movie within the top 10 that isn’t a remake or a part of a fan-favorite franchise.

We pulled together the current top 10 fastest movies to gross $1 billion for you to see.

Scroll through the 10 fastest movies to hit $1 billion at the global box office…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Warner Bros., YouTube
Posted to: Barbie, EG, evergreen, Extended, Movies, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images