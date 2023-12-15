The 10 Fastest Movies to Hit the Billion Dollar Mark (& What Sets 'Barbie' Apart From the Rest of the List!)

Barbie is the latest movie to pull off a very impressive feat – netting $1 billion at the global box office – and it is one of the fasted movies to hit the goal.

It only took Greta Gerwig‘s movie 17 days to hit that awe-inspiring number. How does it measure up to the competition?

We were curious how that run compared to previous blockbusters that managed to gross $1 billion and did some digging. While one film managed to hit the landmark revenue in less than a week, Barbie is the only movie within the top 10 that isn’t a remake or a part of a fan-favorite franchise.

We pulled together the current top 10 fastest movies to gross $1 billion for you to see.

Scroll through the 10 fastest movies to hit $1 billion at the global box office…