Travis Scott Postpones Concert Hours Before He Is Set to Take the Stage

Travis Scott‘s fans got some bad news today.

The 32-year-old rapper was set to take the stage at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Friday (December 15). However, hours before the show was set to begin, the venue announced that it had to be postponed.

The venue shared the news on X (formerly Twitter).

“Travis Scott‘s show at United Center scheduled for tonight (December 15, 2023) has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available,” the notice read.

A new date has not yet been revealed. We also do not know what caused the delay for the show. Travis himself does not appear to have commented on the cancelled show just yet.

We’ll update you if we learn more!

