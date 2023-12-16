Top Stories
Matthew Perry's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List

Mayim Bialik Announces She's No Longer Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere &amp; She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Sat, 16 December 2023 at 10:00 am

15 Quotes From The 'Barbie' Movie That Would Make The Perfect Instagram Captions

The Barbie movie is now streaming for free on Max for all subscribers and fans will be watching the movie throughout the holiday season.

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera lead the movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, and in the movie, there are so many great quotes that you can use as captions on Instagram, and beyond.

There are quotes for when you’re sad, when you’re happy, and even when you’re throwing the biggest party on the block too.

Just Jared has lined up 15 of the best quotes from the Barbie movie that you’re going to want to use ASAP.

Head inside to check out all the best quotes from the Barbie movie that you can use as social media captions…

