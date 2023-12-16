America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, & Amber Tamblyn at 'Barbie' Screening!

The Sisters are together again!

On Friday night (December 15), the ladies of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants – Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn – reunited for a special screening of America‘s new movie Barbie following her 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Keep reading to find out more…

Hosted by the SAG-AFRA Foundation, the screening took place at the Robin Williams Center in New York City.

Blake, Alexis, and Amber all dressed in pink outfits as they supported America at the screening.

The following day, America took to Instagram to share a video of the ladies all together again at the screening.

“💕The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart.💕 #SisterhoodForever 👩‍❤️‍👩 🧳👖” America wrote.

The ladies all first starred in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, which was released in 2005. They then reunited for the 2008 sequel. The group has stayed super close over the years and often reunite and spend holidays together.

In an interview from a few years ago, Amber revealed which actress gets the “most lit” when they all hang out!

Also pictured: America Ferrera at the Barbie screening on Friday (December 15) in New York City.