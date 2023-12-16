Barry Keoghan Talks Full-Frontal Scene in 'Saltburn,' Reveals Day He Requested a Closed Set & More

Barry Keoghan opened up about some of the most eye-popping moments in his new movie Saltburn.

The 31-year-old actor shares the screen with the likes of Jacob Elordi and plays a character who becomes obsessed with a wealthy family.

As the movie progresses, there are some wild and shocking scenes featuring Barry.

Notably, he dances around the family’s manor while totally nude in Saltburn‘s final moments. He also licks the bathtub after Jacob‘s character was in it.

Barry spilled on those NSFW moments in a new interview. He also revealed one day that he requested a closed set to take the script a step further than originally intended.

Read more about Barry Keoghan’s wildest Saltburn scenes…

Speaking to Variety, Barry revealed his immediate response to the full-frontal nudity in the script: “I looked at that and went, ‘I’m going to show some maturity here and my commitment to my craft and challenge myself.’”

He continued, explaining, “I’ll do anything once that moves the story forward and if there’s a right reason for it creatively. I’m not going to do something because it’s out there or for the ‘wow’ factor. And when this came up, I was totally up for it. Because it felt right for Oliver.”

The actor added that there were “discussions” so that he could learn the “motives and objectives” for the scene. Barry also commended director Emerald Fennell for creating a “safe environment” on set.

She respected his wishes, including a day that he asked for a closed set. The scene in question took place at the grave of Jacob‘s character. In it, Barry grinds against the gravesite.

“On paper, he wasn’t written to do that. But I wanted to see what actually happened, where I would take it. I wanted to be confused and let my body lead the way. What am I doing? How can I get closer? It’s trying to find that new level of obsession,” he explained about the decision. “It’s quite sad because he didn’t even know what to do. He’s a lost boy who’s confused and doesn’t know what he’s chasing. And he never gets the fulfillment of what he’s chasing.”

What about the bath scene? Barry described it as “disgusting” but added it was much more than that.

“When you get into it, it’s a different level of obsession this boy has. That’s why I made the choice to rub my face along the plug hole and not slurp it straight away — because I’m trying to take it to a new level. Oliver doesn’t even know what he’s doing; he’s confused. He’s thinking, ‘I just want to be part of it. I want it to be on me. I want it to be me.’ I was discovering that with the character, as well,” he explained.

While on the red carpet, Barry and Jacob had even more to say about the wildest scenes in the movie. We also learned how many takes were needed to get Barry‘s final dance done right.

If you’re curious, you’ll be able to stream Saltburn from the comfort of your home very soon!