Doja Cat Addresses Controversial Alt-Right Comedian T-Shirt, Says She's 'Not a Political Person At All'

Doja Cat is addressing her controversial T-shirt from an October Instagram post.

The 28-year-old rapper shared photos of herself wearing a shirt featuring Sam Hyde, an alt-right comedian who has ties to the neo-Nazi movement. She then received lots of backlash.

In a new interview with Apple Music, Doja responded to the criticism and explained her reasoning behind wearing the shirt and sharing it on social media.

Keep reading to find out more…

“First of all, I’m not a political person at all,” she said. “I feel like when it comes to that sort of thing, I have to back the f—ck away. Politics are not something that I wanna sweep into my life. I just want creativity and joy and just sort of the immediate reality of my friends, my family and my music and whatever. You can’t know everything and me wearing a T-shirt of somebody who I thought was funny is ‘an attack on people’? It’s not an attack. It didn’t affect the world in a way where we now have to look behind our backs. We don’t.”

Doja continued, “And me saying that right now, I’m going to get a lot of responses of, ‘Yes it did! It’s going to change everything!’ I also think that I’m way too f—cking famous. 100 percent. I’m doing what I can slowly but surely to separate myself from this kind of narrative or whatever this world is that I kind of built. And I’m fine tuning it and tailoring it to what I want out of it. I feel like it doesn’t matter what you say, it doesn’t matter what some people know.”

The singer isn’t worried about her haters – and she knows she’ll always have loyal fans.

“There’s fans that I have that know I don’t put any involvement into whatever the f—ck that negative s—it was,” she said. “I am more just: funny guy on T-shirt, wore it that day. But I don’t need to explain myself. I don’t need to prove myself to a bunch of people who are just gonna project no matter what I say, too. There’s people who are incredibly dogmatic. It doesn’t matter what the f— you do, what you say, they’re always going to stand by, ‘That person’s evil.’”

Doja also recently corrected the narrative about her relationship with her fans.

Watch Doja Cat talk about her T-shirt controversy here!

