Elizabeth Banks Begs Mike White to Cast Her in 'The White Lotus' Season 3: 'Please Kill Me'

Elizabeth Banks really, really wants to join the cast of The White Lotus.

While on the press tour for her new movie Migration, written by The White Lotus creator Mike White, the 49-year-old actress appeared on Live with Kelly and Mike where she revealed that she’s been begging Mike, 53, to cast her on the award-winning HBO series.

“I want to be murdered so badly. Kill me, please kill me,” Elizabeth recalled telling Mike. “I don’t know how it happens. Tell him!”

Co-host Kelly Ripa then turned to the camera to vouch for Elizabeth.

“Everybody knows that we’re Mike White’s favorite talk show,” Kelly said. “Mike White, please put your friend Elizabeth Banks in White Lotus season three or four. We’ll take either one.”

“I’m writing you a check right now. I love it,” Elizabeth said in response. “Who doesn’t want to go hang out in a hotel with all those fun people and solve a murder mystery?”

Kelly responded, “Oh, my gosh. It sounds like they’re in heaven! They’re shooting a show but they’re also in heaven while they’re shooting a show.”

“Seriously, it seems like a blast,” Elizabeth added.

