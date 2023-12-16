Top Stories
Matthew Perry's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Matthew Perry's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List

Mayim Bialik Announces She's No Longer Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Mayim Bialik Announces She's No Longer Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere &amp; She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere & She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Sat, 16 December 2023 at 8:31 am

'Ghosts' Season 3 Cast Salaries Revealed, All 10 Stars Get Pay Increases From CBS!

Continue Here »

'Ghosts' Season 3 Cast Salaries Revealed, All 10 Stars Get Pay Increases From CBS!

Ghosts is one of the biggest comedies airing right now on CBS.

Some news just dropped that the entire cast received big pay bumps from their salaries in seasons one and two!

Season three is set to debut on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Keep reading to see the major increases in salary given to each of the cast members of Ghosts…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: CBS, EG, Extended, Ghosts, Rose McIver, Slideshow, Utkarsh Ambudkar

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images