Sat, 16 December 2023 at 8:31 am
'Ghosts' Season 3 Cast Salaries Revealed, All 10 Stars Get Pay Increases From CBS!
Ghosts is one of the biggest comedies airing right now on CBS.
Some news just dropped that the entire cast received big pay bumps from their salaries in seasons one and two!
Season three is set to debut on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Keep reading to see the major increases in salary given to each of the cast members of Ghosts…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS Posted to: CBS, EG, Extended, Ghosts, Rose McIver, Slideshow, Utkarsh Ambudkar