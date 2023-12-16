Glen Powell Reveals What He Wants Most in a Relationship

Glen Powell is opening up about his ideal romance!

The 35-year-old Anyone But You star broke up with Gigi Paris earlier this year after three years of dating.

Subsequently, Glen was speculated to be in a relationship with his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney, though the rumors were promptly debunked.

In a recent interview, Glen spoke about single life and what he looks for in a relationship.

“I’ve been talking to some people in my life and they’re like, ‘Glen, you’re a single guy. I know you’re trying to do all the right things in all the right ways, but you just have to embrace that those failures will be a little more public, a little more hurtful than maybe most people, maybe a little more embarrassing, but it’s okay. But when you’re going to fall, and you will inevitably fall in love, it’ll work,’” he told Bustle.

The actor identified his parents Glen Sr. and Cyndy as the romantic couple he admires most.

“The older I get, the more I look at my parents with awe at the fact that it’s really hard for love to survive 40 years in this world,” Glen said. “It’s really fun to see your parents be romantic. I know that sounds weird, but they’re goofy and really fun.”

He added, “If I could have what my parents have, I’d be really, really happy.”

