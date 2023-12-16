Ice Spice's Producer RIOTUSA Opens Up About Rapper's Debut Album, Coming in 2024

Ice Spice‘s producer RIOTUSA is revealing details about her new music!

During an interview with Billboard, RIOT shared that fans can expect the 23-year-old rapper’s debut album in 2024.

Up until now, Ice Spice has only released an EP, Like…?, and hit singles, including “In Ha Mood” and “Deli.”

RIOT spoke about the upcoming album and how they first met.

“We met in school [State University of New York Purchase] back in 2019,” he recalled. “We had mutual high school friends and started hanging in the same circles.”

He enjoys being in the studio with Ice Spice and explained, “It’s a fun time because she really be saying how she feels in that moment…from picking out vibes or punching in lyrics on the spot.”

RIOT noted that people should look out for his own music. “Also look out for new classics with Ice in 2024,” he teased. “We’re working on her debut album as we speak.”

Ice Spice recently got a surprise Saturday Night Live introduction from Taylor Swift.