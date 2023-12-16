Is Evan Roderick Single? The Hallmark Channel Recently Celebrated One-Year Anniversary with Girlfriend Dion Karas!

Evan Roderick is starring in a new Hallmark Channel movie!

The 28-year-old actor stars alongside Katie Findlay in the new holiday movie Sealed with a List, which premieres on Hallmark on Saturday night, Dec. 16 at 8/7c.

Before this new holiday movie, Evan also starred in Hallmark’s A Tale of Two Christmases and Autumn in the City. You may also recognize him from the Nexflix series Spinning Out, which he starred in opposite Kaya Scodelario.

Evan is currently dating girlfriend Dion Karas and this past August they celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Dion is also an actress and has appeared in movies including Acquainted, Rabid, and Hallmark’s Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas.

