Is Katie Findlay Single or Married? Get to Know More About the Hallmark Channel Star!

Katie Findlay is starring in a new holiday movie for Hallmark Channel!

The 33-year-old actor stars opposite Evan Roderick new holiday movie Sealed with a List, which premieres on Hallmark on Saturday night, Dec. 16 at 8/7c.

You may also recognize Katie as Rebecca Sutter from the first season of How to Get Away with Murder along with roles in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Nancy Drew, and Man Seeking Woman.

So, is Katie single?

As of right now, it appears as if Katie as the star has not posted any photos with a significant other on social media.

Katie identifies as queer and uses the they/them pronouns.

Last year, Katie starred as Kate Carver in The CW’s show Walker: Independence, which ran for one season before getting canceled.

Before the show premiered, Katie talked about playing a queer character.

“I feel like everybody’s been waiting for me to do this. The West was queer. It was queer. It was all kinds of people, all kinds of gender presentation, and I think that’s something we see so rarely. Cowboys lived together in domestic marriages that were sometimes romantic and weren’t,” Katie shared in a press conference, according to Looper. “People ran away to the frontiers so that queer women could marry their wives and masquerade as men because women couldn’t own property. So they bound and bought a damn ranch.”

