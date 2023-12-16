Jamie Dornan Once Interrupted a Day of Filming By Kissing a Horse, & the Story is Wild!

Jamie Dornan revealed a truly unexpected way that he accidentally ruined a day of filming during a recent interview.

While on The Graham Norton Show, the 41-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actor shared that he had to call off the final day of filming his 2012 TV series New Worlds after kissing a horse on the lips.

Read more about Jamie Dornan’s kiss and what happened after…

What happened? If you were unaware, Jamie is very allergic to horses.

“I like them as a species,” he explained, adding, “I just can’t get close.”

In fact, his allergies are so extreme that he needed multiple EpiPens while filming his first movie Marie Antoinette. There were even concerns that they wouldn’t be able to insure him for the movie.

Years after the trouble on Marie Antoinette, Jamie filmed with a horse again for New Worlds. All went according to plan, until their final moments together.

“I really liked the horse I had. And I thought, it was the final day. I’m like, ‘You know what? I love this horse.’ So I kissed it on the lips,” he recalled. “I went, ‘You know what, we’re nearly over. I have half a day left.’ The horse was wrapped. So I gave it a kiss.”

Unfortunately, Jamie‘s lips “absolutely blew up.”

“We couldn’t shoot the rest of the day,” he added.

Thankfully he ended up being alright, and he definitely got a wild story out of the encounter!

Earlier this year, Jamie opened up about almost not booking the starring role in Fifty Shades of Grey.

