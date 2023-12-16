Top Stories
Matthew Perry's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Matthew Perry's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List

Mayim Bialik Announces She's No Longer Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Mayim Bialik Announces She's No Longer Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere &amp; She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere & She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Sat, 16 December 2023 at 12:35 pm

Kendall Jenner Bundles Up for Coffee Run in Aspen

Kendall Jenner Bundles Up for Coffee Run in Aspen

Kendall Jenner is enjoying a day out with a friend.

The 28-year-old model was all smiles as she and one of her friends headed to a local cafe to grab a coffee to go on Friday afternoon (December 15) in Aspen, Colo.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Kendall bundled up in a leather puffer coat paired with black leggings, boots, and earmuffs as she stopped by a few stores to do some shopping.

The night before, Kendall hung out with an Olympic winner as she stopped by the FWRD pop-up shop for an event.

If you missed it, Kendall made her debut on Forbes 30 Under 30 list! In a new interview accompanying the revelation, she opened up about momager Kris Jenner and shared some advice for her younger self.

Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner bundles up coffee run in aspen 01
kendall jenner bundles up coffee run in aspen 02
kendall jenner bundles up coffee run in aspen 03
kendall jenner bundles up coffee run in aspen 04
kendall jenner bundles up coffee run in aspen 05
kendall jenner bundles up coffee run in aspen 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images