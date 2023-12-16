Kendall Jenner Bundles Up for Coffee Run in Aspen

Kendall Jenner is enjoying a day out with a friend.

The 28-year-old model was all smiles as she and one of her friends headed to a local cafe to grab a coffee to go on Friday afternoon (December 15) in Aspen, Colo.

Kendall bundled up in a leather puffer coat paired with black leggings, boots, and earmuffs as she stopped by a few stores to do some shopping.

The night before, Kendall hung out with an Olympic winner as she stopped by the FWRD pop-up shop for an event.

If you missed it, Kendall made her debut on Forbes 30 Under 30 list! In a new interview accompanying the revelation, she opened up about momager Kris Jenner and shared some advice for her younger self.