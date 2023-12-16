Nicki Minaj Gives Her Opinion About 'Current Queen of Pop' on 'Watch What Happens Live'

Nicki Minaj is sharing her thoughts on the “current queen of pop”!

On Thursday (December 14), the 41-year-old rapper appeared on an episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

During host Andy Cohen‘s classic “Plead the Fifth” game, he asked her who she thinks is running pop right now.

Nicki didn’t have a totally straightforward answer, but she did share a few names of women musicians she admires.

After a moment of reflection, Nicki said, “Um, I don’t know. The people that are in the industry now, like, they’ve already put in their work. So, they’re queens in their own right.”

She added, “There are two women that I have looked up to in the music industry since I’ve come in it in a different way. Just because of who they are and where I’m from and who I am. Of course, Bey and Ri [Beyoncé and Rihanna].”

Watch Nicki Minaj talk about Beyoncé and Rihanna on WWHL here!

