Sat, 16 December 2023 at 12:33 pm

Olivia Rodrigo Responds to Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Track About Her

Olivia Rodrigo Responds to Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Track About Her

Olivia Rodrigo is responding to Billie Eilish‘s song about her!

In a November interview with The Los Angeles Times, the 21-year-old “What Was I Made For” singer revealed that a song on her Happier Than Ever album was inspired by the 20-year-old “Vampire” singer.

The song, “Goldwing,” is a warning for a “sacred” new artist who’s about to get exploited by the music industry.

During her December interview with The L.A. Times, Olivia shared her thoughts on the track.

She heard about Billie‘s explanation of the song from one of her friends and “thought that was so sweet.” Olivia added, “Billie is such a kind, wonderful girl, and I feel very lucky that it’s not about competition — that we’re just looking out for each other,”

“I love that song,” she said.

Olivia also commented on being the first young star to break out after Billie. She reflected, “I think for any young person in the entertainment industry, that’s a little bit of a mindf-ck.”

When Billie explained “Goldwing” to the magazine, she shared, “Olivia was getting big, and she was just, like, this little dainty child. I felt so nervous. I was worried about her…I don’t know — I just felt very protective over her.”

Olivia and a major movie star recently confirmed their romance with some passionate PDA.

