Renee Rapp Talks Turning Down 'Mean Girls' National Tour, Frequent Questions About Her Sexuality & Eating Disorder

Renee Rapp is opening up about turning down a huge opportunity and getting asked very personal questions all the time.

During a recent interview with The Associated Press, the 23-year-old “Snow Angel” singer explained why she said no to the Mean Girls musical national tour and shared how she really feels being asked about her sexuality and eating disorder.

Renee passed on the national tour of the musical because she felt confident that she could find something better. “I was also really fortunate to have that delusion of like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing that,’” she reflected. “I really do have a certain level of trust in myself when it comes to work that I’m going to figure it out.”

Fortunately, it all worked out – she was offered the role of Regina George in the Broadway production just a few months later. And now, she’s starring as Regina in the upcoming Mean Girls musical movie, which hits theaters on January 12.

The singer and actress noted that she’s used to being called ungrateful and spoiled. “If I’m not bending over backwards and am like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so grateful. I’m so lucky to have this opportunity,’ and like, kissing the hand that feeds me, then I’m a problem,” she explained.

Renee has previously been open up about suffering from an eating disorder, and she often talks about her sexuality online and during interviews. (She identifies as bisexual.) Nevertheless, constant questions about those topics can still feel invasive.

“I get asked about my sexuality and eating disorders like it’s my right and left arm,” she told AP. “And in a lot of ways, I love that because I’ve been so incredibly open about it and it’s something that I really, not enjoy talking about, but I feel like I want to. Sometimes I think with that comes being asked a lot of really dumb questions and being asked things that make me uncomfortable and then having to reroute in my head and be like, ‘s-it, did I ask for this?’ And then I’m like, ‘Actually, no, I didn’t.’”

