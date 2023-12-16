Shawn Mendes Reunites with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda for Some Holiday Shopping

Shawn Mendes is getting some shopping done amid the holiday season, and he’s getting help from his friend Dr. Jocelyne Miranda.

The 25-year-old “Stitches” hitmaker and the 51-year-old doctor headed out together on Saturday (December 16) in Los Angeles, and they had huge smiles on their faces while walking around.

The holiday shoppers matched in monochromatic black. Shawn opted for a T-shirt while Jocelyne paired a dress with knee-high boots.

There outing comes as Shawn‘s ex Camila Cabello is sparking some romance rumors.

If you missed it, earlier this week Camila was spotted in Turks and Caicos with Drake. Someone who spotted them together opened up about how they were interacting and if it seemed overly romantic.

Shawn and Camila rekindled their romance earlier this summer but called things off shortly thereafter.

Who is Dr. Jocelyne Miranda? We rounded up some information about her earlier this year when she and Shawn were rumored to be an item.

