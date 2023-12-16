Simu Liu Gives Live Performance of 'I'm Just Ken' From 'Barbie'

Simu Liu is letting his inner Ken shine!

The 34-year-old actor starred in Greta Gerwig‘s mega-hit Barbie movie, which currently stands as 2023′s highest-grossing film.

While appearing at The Hotel Cafe on Wednesday in Los Angeles, Simu took the opportunity to sing “I’m Just Ken,” which Ryan Gosling‘s performs in the film alongside his posse of other Kens.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a YouTube video of his live performance, Simu can be heard telling the audience on stage before singing the track, “Repeat after me: I. Am. Kenough.”

He continued, “Are you ready to feel the Kenergy with me tonight? Let’s do this. You are Kenough! You are Kenough!”

Simu later took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with a series of photos and videos of his performance.

In the caption of the post, he wrote: “what a joy it was to sing, laugh and ken around with the (sold out!) crowd at the hotel cafe. to everyone who bought a ticket and came out, know that you are a part of a core memory and my dream come true! there are a multitude of people without whom this would never have been possible; you know who you are and you know how deeply and eternally grateful i am for you. thank you all, you ARE kenough, and let’s run it back in the new year!!!”

