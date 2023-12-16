Tara Reid Reveals Details About Her Fling With Tom Brady, Calls Him 'Cocky'

Tara Reid is opening up about the time she casually dated Tom Brady!

During an interview with Bustle, the 48-year-old American Pie actress got real about her 2002 fling with the 46-year-old NFL star.

She spoke about what they used to do together and noted that Tom is more “cocky” these days than he was back then.

“We’d just see each other on and off,” she recalled. “It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool.”

Tara reflected on how Tom has changed over the years. She told Bustle, “He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.”

“It was a different time,” Tara added. “We used to go out, do whatever we wanted—then bam. It just changed so fast.”

