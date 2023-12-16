Top Stories
Matthew Perry's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List

Mayim Bialik Announces She's No Longer Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Andrew Garfield Supported Ex Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' UK Premiere &amp; She Had the Best Reaction to Seeing Him!

Sat, 16 December 2023 at 8:00 am

The Richest 'Chicago Med' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Richest 'Chicago Med' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Chicago Med is full of big talent – and even bigger earnings.

The medical TV drama, co-created by Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, follows the emergency department (ED) doctors and nurses of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as they work to nurse patients back to health and save their lives.

It also features crossovers with the other Chicago-based shows in the franchise, including Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

After so many exits from the show, we now know several stars who are set to return as part of the returning ensemble. Find out who’s back for Season 9!

We’ve rounded up the main cast of Chicago Med, and ranked them according to their estimated net worth.

Find out who the richest stars of Chicago Med are…

