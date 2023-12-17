Top Stories
Jacob Elordi Will Make His Hosting Debut on 'Saturday Night Live' Alongside Musical Guest...

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars

Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

13 Actors Were Considered to Play Anakin in 'Star Wars' Before Hayden Christensen Was Cast (An A-Lister Reportedly Turned the Offer Down!)

5 Hardest Wordle Words of 2023 Revealed (Three of Them Begin with the Letter 'J')

The New York Times has revealed some fun statistics for Wordle players!

Specifically, they revealed the 5 hardest Wordle puzzles from the past 365 days.

If you don’t know, the game became a phenomenon in January of 2022 and fans have been playing ever since. You have six guesses to guess a five letter word, with grey tiles meaning that letter is not in the word, yellow tiles meaning the letter is in the word but not in the correct place, and green tiles mean you’ve guesses the correct letter in the correct spot.

Today, the NYT revealed the five hardest Wordle words of the year, based on the amount of turns taken to solve.

5. RIPER (February 22, 2023): 5.52 turns
4. JUDGE (December 26, 2022): 5.57 turns
3. NANNY (June 3, 2023): 5.68 turns
2. JOKER (April 25, 2023): 5.69 turns
1. JAZZY (June 1, 2023): 5.82 turns to solve

