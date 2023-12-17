5 Hardest Wordle Words of 2023 Revealed (Three of Them Begin with the Letter 'J')

The New York Times has revealed some fun statistics for Wordle players!

Specifically, they revealed the 5 hardest Wordle puzzles from the past 365 days.

Keep reading to find out more…

If you don’t know, the game became a phenomenon in January of 2022 and fans have been playing ever since. You have six guesses to guess a five letter word, with grey tiles meaning that letter is not in the word, yellow tiles meaning the letter is in the word but not in the correct place, and green tiles mean you’ve guesses the correct letter in the correct spot.

Today, the NYT revealed the five hardest Wordle words of the year, based on the amount of turns taken to solve.

5. RIPER (February 22, 2023): 5.52 turns

4. JUDGE (December 26, 2022): 5.57 turns

3. NANNY (June 3, 2023): 5.68 turns

2. JOKER (April 25, 2023): 5.69 turns

1. JAZZY (June 1, 2023): 5.82 turns to solve

Find out which celeb has a celebrity Wordle group!