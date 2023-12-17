CBS Considering 'Fire Country' Spinoff Series Centered Around a New Character (Report)

Fire Country might be expanding into its own universe over at CBS.

The hit series premiered in 2022 and was renewed for a second season, which is scheduled to premiere in February 2024. When it arrives, reports suggest it will introduce a new character who might start a new spinoff series.

Deadline reported that the show is currently casting a woman who will play a sheriff on the show.

The outlet noted that there are no guarantees about how the character’s story will evolve. While sources implied a spinoff series was being considered, she might simply become a series regular on the original show.

George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS, has previously alluded to the desire to turn Fire Country into its own “franchise,” implying that there have been conversations about expanding.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

